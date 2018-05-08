Willendorf

Erstellt am 12. Mai 2018, 16:16

von Redaktion Online

Schwere Unwetter suchen Großraum Willendorf auf. Am frühen Samstagnachmittag gingen schwere Unwetter über den Großraum Willendorf nieder.

Derzeit stehen rund 17 Feuerwehren im Großeinsatz. Zahlreiche Straßen sind unpassierbar, Keller stehen unter Wasser sowie einige Bäche traten auf Grund der enormen Regenmengen über die Ufer. 