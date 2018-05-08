Am frühen Samstagnachmittag gingen schwere Unwetter über den Großraum Willendorf nieder.

Nachmittags zog eine heftige Unwetterzelle über die Ortschaften Willendorf und Höflein auf. Knapp 40 Minuten hielt sich die Zelle nahe Ortsfest über den beiden Ortschaften.

Platzregen und kleinkörniger Hagel entluden sich sinnflutartig, was eine Überlastung des Kanalnetzes mit sich brachte. Weiters wurde von den Wiesen und Ackerflächen in die Ortschaften das Oberflächenwasser nahezu ungehindert geschwemmt. Hinzukam dass der Frauenbach die enormen Wassermassen nicht mehr aufnehmen konnte und an mehreren Stellen über die Ufer trat.

Die B26 sowie mehrere Nebenstraßen standen teilweise 30 cm unter Wasser, was mehrere Strassensperren zur Folge hatte. Ebenso wurde ein großer Platz in Willendorf überflutet. Insgesamt 20 Keller wurden durch die Wassermassen geflutet. Ebenso standen mehrere Gärten und Parkplätze unter Wasser.

Insgesamt standen 19 Feuerwehren mit rund 220 Mitgliedern im Einsatz und es wurden Auspumparbeiten, Strassenreinigungen und Sicherungsmaßnahmen mit Sandsäcken durchgeführt.

Verletzt wurde glücklicherweise niemand.