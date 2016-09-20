Hochneukirchen-Gschaidt

von NÃ–N Redaktion

"Schule am Hof" in Hochneukirchen. Die SchÃ¼ler der Polytechnischen Schule Ebreichsdorf verbrachten einen Tag bei Familie Trenker in Hochneukirchen.

Im Rahmen von "Schule am Hof" konnten die SchÃ¼ler etwa Mehl selbst herstellen oder die sogenannte "Himmelsleiter" erklimmen und wuchsen dabei Ã¼ber sich hinaus.