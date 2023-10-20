Die NÖN startet die Schwerpunktaktion Amstetten

Erstellt am 20. Oktober 2023 | 16:15
Christian Eplinger
Christian Eplinger
Peter Führer
Peter Führer
Foto: Christian Eplinger
Mit einem Oktoberfest und einem Tag der offenen Tür im NÖN Newsroom Amstetten sowie einer Präsentation aller Neuerungen auf NÖN.at und NÖN-TV startete die NÖN ihre Schwerpunktaktion zur Stadt Amstetten.

In den nächsten sechs Monate lang legt die NÖN ein Hauptaugenmerk auf die Stadt Amstetten - von der Berichterstattung über Marketingaktionen bis hin zur Leserbefragung und öffentlichen Diskussionen. Am Freitag fiel mit dem Tag der offenen Tür im NÖN Newsroom Mostviertel und dem Oktoberfest der offizielle Startschuss für diese Schwerpunktaktion. Parallel dazu läuft auch die große NÖN-Umfrage „Ich und meine Stadt“, bei der es auch Amstettner Einkaufsgutscheine zu gewinnen gibt: Ich und meine Stadt – Die große Amstetten-Umfrage der NÖN. (umfrageonline.com)

Bis 18 Uhr lädt der NÖN Newsroom Amstetten in der Franz Kollmann Straße 2/6 in Amstetten noch zum Tag der offenen Tür. Dazu gibt es Getränke, Weißwurst & Brezn für alle Besucher gratis. Kommen Sie vorbei!