„Lange Nacht der Wirtschaft“ im Bezirk Amstetten

Erstellt am 13. Juni 2022 | 09:31
Lesezeit: 3 Min
Hans Schoder
Hans Schoder
Nach einer coronabedingten Pause von zwei Jahren trafen sich die Wirtschaftstreibenden der Region wieder in der WKNÖ-Bezirksstelle Amstetten zum Austausch.
Werbung
Anzeige

„Der Zusammenhalt im Team ist großartig“

Rund 150 Gäste folgten der Einladung von Bezirksstellenobmann Gottfried Pilz und Bezirksstellenleiter Andreas Geierlehner. Sie wurden im Gegenzug - neben einer spannenden Talkrunde mit Sandra Brenner (Project Thor Design GmbH), Dieter Serglhuber (Klassisch-Mobil), Christian Clerici (vibemovesyou), Landtagsabgeordneter Michaela Hinterholzer und Bürgermeister Christian Haberhauer (Stadtgemeinde Amstetten)  -  mit feinen Mostviertler Spezialitäten und eine Abba-Show „verwöhnt“.

Werbung