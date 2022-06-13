Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder Foto: Hans Schoder
Anzeige
„Lange Nacht der Wirtschaft“ im Bezirk Amstetten.
Nach einer coronabedingten Pause von zwei Jahren trafen sich die Wirtschaftstreibenden der Region wieder in der WKNÖ-Bezirksstelle Amstetten zum Austausch.
Nach einer coronabedingten Pause von zwei Jahren trafen sich die Wirtschaftstreibenden der Region wieder in der WKNÖ-Bezirksstelle Amstetten zum Austausch.
Rund 150 Gäste folgten der Einladung von Bezirksstellenobmann Gottfried Pilz und Bezirksstellenleiter Andreas Geierlehner. Sie wurden im Gegenzug - neben einer spannenden Talkrunde mit Sandra Brenner (Project Thor Design GmbH), Dieter Serglhuber (Klassisch-Mobil), Christian Clerici (vibemovesyou), Landtagsabgeordneter Michaela Hinterholzer und Bürgermeister Christian Haberhauer (Stadtgemeinde Amstetten) - mit feinen Mostviertler Spezialitäten und eine Abba-Show „verwöhnt“.
Keine Nachrichten aus Amstetten mehr verpassen?
Mit dem NÖN-Newsletter bleibt ihr immer auf dem Laufenden und bekommt alle zwei Wochen die Top-Storys direkt in euer Postfach!