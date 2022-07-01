Wieselburger Volksfest, Tag 2 - Von FPÖ bis zu den Draufgängern

Werbung Tipp Anzeige voestalpine sucht Produktionsmitarbeiter in Böhlerwerk und Kematen

Seit vielen Jahren gehört der Donnerstagabend beim Wieselburger Volksfest der FPÖ. Nach zwei Jahren Pause machte diese wieder mit ihrer Sommertour Station beim Volksfest - scharfe Ansage Richtung Bundesregierung, Bundespräsidenten und anderen Parteien sowie gegen Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner inklusive. Bierzelt-Politik vom Feinsten. Den Leuten gefiel es. Das Zelt tobte.

Es war kurz nach 18 Uhr bei gefühlten 40 Grad auf der Bühne des Festzeltes, als FPÖ-Bezirksobmann Reinhard Teufel die Gäste im sehr gut gefüllten Festzelt zur FPÖ Sommertour begrüßte, nachdem die FPÖ-Granden zum Lied "Wir sind eine große Familie" und unter Jubel der Anhänger eingezogen waren.

Danach heizten FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz und FPÖ-Landesparteiobmann Udo Landbauer die Stimmung weiter auf.

"Während sich die Regierung und die restlichen Großkopferten in Wien verscharren, gehen wir mit unserer Sommertour raus zum Volk und das wir heute wieder hier beim Wieselburger Volksfest sein können, freut mich als Niederösterreicher besonders", betonte Schnedlitz und bereitete die Bühne vor für Udo Landbauer, den Schnedlitz als zukünftigen Landeshauptmann von Niederösterreich nach vorne holte.

"Wir sind wieder da", versprach auch Landbauer und bat die FPÖ-Anhänger für schon jetzt für die Landtagswahlen in Niederösterreich zu mobilisieren, um "die schwarze Arroganz abzuwählen."

Der Kickl-Auftritt

Dann kam jener ans Rednerpult, wegen dem fast alle da waren: FPÖ-Bundesparteiobmann Herbert Kickl. Mit Standing Ovations, viel Applaus und Herbert-Herbert-Sprechchören wurde er nach vorne gebeten. "Schön, wenn der unbeliebteste Politiker Österreichs so einen Auftritt bekommt", freute sich Kickl und sah es als gutes Omen, dass er das letzte Mal vor fünf Jahren am Volksfest in Wieselburg war.

"Danach haben wir eine Wahl gewonnen", erinnerte Kickl und spulte danach rhetorisch perfekt sein Programm runter - gegen die "Regierenden", die "Großkopferten", den "Wachkomapatienten in der Hofburg", den "roten Ludwig aus Wien", die "schwarze Hanni" und gegen die Ausländer. "Ich bin tausend Mal lieber bei Euch, als bei den mieselsüchtigen Gestalten in Wien", sagte Kickl und erntete erneut Gejole und Applaus.

Und so ging es in einem fort. Udo Landbauer steckte er die Ziele hoch, denn er erwarte sich in Niederösterreich eine Trendwende und zumindest den LH-Stellvertreter nach der nächsten Wahl. Und die all die anderen dürfen ruhig schon zittern. Denn er sei zwar nicht der Größte und der Schönste, aber der Ehrlichste und das werde von den Menschen honoriert, ist Kickl überzeugt.

"Während wir hier wegen der Hitze schwitzen, schwitzen die in Wien, weil die FPÖ wieder da ist", ist Kickl überzeugt und ging nach fast 40-minütiger Rede erneut unter Standing Ovations von der Bühne ab. Nicht aber vom Volksfest. Da blieb er noch bis fast 22 Uhr, nahm sich Zeit für Fotos und Selfies und besuchte auch noch den Stand von Brauhaus-Wirt Hannes Heindl bei der Festival-Bühne.

Viel Musik und gute Stimmung auf den Bühnen

Als Kickl dann das Volksfestgelände verließ, ging im Festzelt schon wieder die Post ab, nachdem die Waidhofner Stadtmusikkapelle die Zeit schwungvoll überbrückt hatte.

Denn um 21.30 Uhr war Partystimmung pur mit der Partyband "Die Draufgänger" angesagt. Und schon standen wieder alle auf den Bänken und sangen und shakten lautstark mit.

Nicht ganz so viele Fans konnten RK Accustic, Brass Machine und Knight Rider auf er Schmankerl- beziehungsweise der Festival-Bühne für sich verbuchen.

Ein Höhepunkt an diesem zweiten Abend war aber auch die Erlebnis-Show "Über's Land" mit viel Lichteffekten und einer tollen Akrobatikshow über der Erlauf.

Am Vorabend war diese Show, die täglich um 22 Uhr angesetzt ist, noch dem Wetter zum Opfer gefallen.

