Wieselburger Volksfest: Comeback mit Bieranstich.
Mit dem traditionellen Bieranstich durch Bürgermeister Josef Leitner, Braumeister Günter Kecht, Messepräsident Uwe Scheutz und Festwirt Ludwig Kleinlehner wurde am Mittwochabend das Wieselburger Volksfest offiziell eröffnet. Das erste Volksfest nach 94 Jahren ohne dazugehöriger Messe. Im ausverkauften Festzelt sorgten zuerst "die.tschechen" und danach "Die Sumpfkröten" für tolle Stimmung. Schon nach dem dritten Lied stand alles auf den Bänken!
Wie hungrig die Menschen nach zwei Jahren Corona-Volksfest-Pause sind, zeigte sich schon beim Bieranstich. Denn obwohl kurz vor diesem der erste starke Gewitterregen einsetzte (etliche weitere sollten an diesem Abend folgen) kamen sehr viele Gäste zum Bieranstich und feierten bis in die frühen Morgenstunden.
Am Donnerstag geht es weiter im Programm. In Ludwig's Festzelt spielt zuerst die Stadtkapelle Waidhofen/Ybbs auf (ab 18.30 Uhr), ehe "Die Draufgänger" ab 21 Uhr für Stimmung sorgen werden.
Auf der Festival-Bühne sind am Donnerstag zuerst mehrere Jugendorchester an der Reihe (ab 18 Uhr), ehe um 19.30 "Brass Machine" und ab 21 die Gruppe "Knight Rider" für Stimmung sorgen wird. Auf der Schmankerlbühne bei den Winzern spiel RK Accustic ab 19 Uhr auf. Um 22 Uhr soll es am Donnerstag die erste Erlebnis-Show „Über‘s Land“ powered by Wieselburger Bier mit akrobatischen Elementen, Lichtershow & Musik geben. Am Mittwoch musste diese noch witterungsbedingt abgesagt werden.
