Wieselburger Volksfest: Comeback mit Bieranstich

Werbung Tipp Anzeige voestalpine sucht Produktionsmitarbeiter in Böhlerwerk und Kematen

Wie hungrig die Menschen nach zwei Jahren Corona-Volksfest-Pause sind, zeigte sich schon beim Bieranstich. Denn obwohl kurz vor diesem der erste starke Gewitterregen einsetzte (etliche weitere sollten an diesem Abend folgen) kamen sehr viele Gäste zum Bieranstich und feierten bis in die frühen Morgenstunden.

Am Donnerstag geht es weiter im Programm. In Ludwig's Festzelt spielt zuerst die Stadtkapelle Waidhofen/Ybbs auf (ab 18.30 Uhr), ehe "Die Draufgänger" ab 21 Uhr für Stimmung sorgen werden.

Auf der Festival-Bühne sind am Donnerstag zuerst mehrere Jugendorchester an der Reihe (ab 18 Uhr), ehe um 19.30 "Brass Machine" und ab 21 die Gruppe "Knight Rider" für Stimmung sorgen wird. Auf der Schmankerlbühne bei den Winzern spiel RK Accustic ab 19 Uhr auf. Um 22 Uhr soll es am Donnerstag die erste Erlebnis-Show „Über‘s Land“ powered by Wieselburger Bier mit akrobatischen Elementen, Lichtershow & Musik geben. Am Mittwoch musste diese noch witterungsbedingt abgesagt werden.

Keine Nachrichten aus Erlauftal mehr verpassen? Mit dem NÖN-Newsletter bleibt ihr immer auf dem Laufenden und bekommt alle zwei Wochen die Top-Storys direkt in euer Postfach! Gratis anmelden

Danke für dein Interesse an NÖN.at. Bleib mit unserem Newsletter immer auf dem Laufenden.

Jetzt gratis abonnieren und Top-Storys und Aktionen alle 2 Wochen direkt ins Postfach erhalten.