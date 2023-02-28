Großbrand in Bauxberg bei Wieselburg

Erstellt am 28. Februar 2023 | 18:00
RN
Redaktion NÖN.at
Aktuell kämpfen 10 Feuerwehren aus zwei Bezirken in Wieselburg gegen einen Großbrand eines landwirtschaftlichen Objekts an. Verletzte gibt es aktuell keine.
