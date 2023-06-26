Sommernachtsball als Abschluss der Maturawochen im Josephinum

Sommernachtsball - Francisco Josephinum 2023 - Wieselburg
Das Jungdamen- und Jungherrenkomitee eröffnete den Sommernachtsball mit einer schwungvollen Polonaise.
Foto: FotoLois.com/Alois Spandl, www.FotoLois.com, Alois Spandl
Im traumhaften Ambiente des Schloss Weinzierl ging am Freitagabend der diesjährige Sommernachtsball des Francisco Josephinum über die Bühne. Für die über 150 Maturantinnen und Maturanten, die kurz davor noch ihre Maturazeugnisse aus den Händen von LH-Stellvertreter Stephan Pernkopf und Direktor Alois Rosenberger entgegennehmen durften, ein gelungener Abschluss der schweißtreibenden Maturawochen.

Schweißtreibend war der Abend auch für Stephan Pernkopf. Denn er war nicht nur als Ehrengast, so wie auch Absolventenvereinsobmann Robert Fitzthum, Elternvereinsobmann Lorenz Mayer oder Bürgermeister Karl Gerstl am Ball, sondern auch als Mitglied der Stevens Bigband, die in der zum Ballsaal umfunktionierten Aula aufspielte. Und so kamen seine Eröffnungsgrußworte direkt von seinem Platz auf der Bühne aus.

Stolz auf das Gelingen des Abends und die gute Stimmung, die auch der anfängliche Regen nicht vertreiben konnte, waren auch die Ballchefin Julia Minichshofer und Ballchef Xaver Seiringer. Die vierten Jahrgänge waren ja für das operative Ballgeschehen zuständig. Und das hat es bei so einem großen Ball mit Festsaal, Sekt- und Weinbar, Cocktail- und Seidlbar, Heurigen, Oldiesbar, Kaffeebar und Disco in sich. Zum Glück standen da auch wieder die Lehrkräfte und der Elternverein tatkräftig zur Seite.

Das Jungdamen- und Jungherrenkomitee eröffnete den Ball mit einer schwungvollen Polonaise und bei der Mitternachtseinlage zeigten die Maturantinnen und Maturanten ihr musikalisches beziehungsweise tänzerisches sowie schauspielerisches Können.

