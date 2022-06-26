"100 Jahre NÖ" in Scheibbs: Es wird weiter gefeiert!

Aktualisiert am 26. Juni 2022 | 19:44
Lesezeit: 3 Min
Claudia Christ
Claudia Christ
Der Sonntag stand in der Bezirkshauptstadt Scheibbs ganz im Zeichen des Festaktes zum 100. Geburtstag des Bundeslandes.
Werbung
Anzeige

voestalpine sucht Produktionsmitarbeiter in Böhlerwerk und Kematen

Nach dem gemeinsamen Aufmarsch der 18 Gemeindevertreter und einem  ökumenischer Gottesdienst  fand der eigentliche Festakt anlässlich "100 Jahre NÖ" statt. Bezirkshauptmann Johann Seper und Bürgemeister Franz Aigner begrüßen die zahlreichen Ehrengäste, allen voran BH-Stellvertreter Stephan Pernkopf: "Es ist für mich keine Pflicht hier zu sein, sondern eine große Freude. Unser Land steht für Vielfalt. Das wird angesichts der Trachtenvereine und Goldhauben-Gruppen hier in Scheibbs besonders deutlich. Insgesamt sind an diesem Wochenende landesweit 20.000 Akteure mit dabei." Danach kamen regionale Vertreter von Wirtschaft, Sport sowie Kunst und Kultur auf der Bühne zu Wort. Zur Erinnerung an diesen besonderen Tag unterzeichneten alle Gemeindevertreter eine gemeinsame Urkunde. 

Mehr Fotos von Sonntag: 

Weiterlesen nach der Werbung

Frage der Woche KW25

  • Lebenswertes NÖ: Wie bewertet ihr die Lebensqualität im Bundesland?


Weiter