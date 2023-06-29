Anzapft is'! Wieselburger Volksfest mit Bieranstich offiziell eröffnet

Angenehm warme Temperaturen, beste Stimmung und viele Besucher – das Wieselburger Volksfest startete am Mittwoch verheißungsvoll. In Ludwigs Festzelt fand der offizielle Bieranstich durch Bürgermeister Josef Leitner und Messe-Vorstandsvorsitzenden Franz Rafetzeder statt. Mit dabei auch Messedirektor Werner Roher, Manfred Nurscher von der Brau Union und Festwirt Ludwig Kleinlehner.

„die.tschechen“ und Moderator Franz Kramml hatten schon im Vorfeld die Stimmung auf Volksfest-Pegel gebracht. Zahlreiche Firmen aus der Region waren dabei wieder mit ihren Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern beim Bieranstich vertreten. Die größten Abordnungen stellten die Raiffeisenbank Mittleres Mostviertel, die Firma Josef Steiner sowie die Firmen Reifen Weichberger und Schuberth. Dazu stellten acht junge Mädels ihre Kraft beim Bierkrugstemmen unter Beweis. Den Sieg holte sich die 26-jährige Shirin Lengauer aus Randegg.

CirKusKus-Gaukler, Highlights & Crazy Mouse

Danach folgte Stimmung pur bis weit nach Mitternacht mit der Cover-Band „Die Highlights“, die nur eine kurze Pause einlegten, in der es gleich neben dem Festzelt auf einer Plattform mitten in der Erlauf eine tolle Feuershow zu sehen gab. Tolle Acts zeigten aber auch die CirKusKus-Gaukler, die am Festgelände umherstreiften. Rockige Klänge gab es auf der Festival-Bühne, wo „The Ridin' Dudes“ aufspielten. Auf der Schmankerlbühne gaben „die.tschechen“ nochmals Vollgas, ehe die erste Volksfestnacht mit dem PartyZoo und DJ Johnny Leeb in der Mado-Party-Arena ausklang.

Über regen Andrang freuten sich am ersten Messetag auch die Schausteller im Vergnügungspark. Von der Crazy Mouse über Break-Dance und Tagada bis hin zum Sky-Rocker und Chaos ist wieder alles in Wieselburg vertreten – natürlich auch das traditionelle Riesenrad. Einzig die Geisterbahn fehlt heuer, dafür gibt es im Family-Bereich eine Grusel-Bahn.

Über regen Andrang freuten sich am ersten Messetag auch die Schausteller im Vergnügungspark. Von der Crazy Mouse über Break-Dance und Tagada bis hin zum Sky-Rocker und Chaos ist wieder alles in Wieselburg vertreten – natürlich auch das traditionelle Riesenrad. Einzig die Geisterbahn fehlt heuer, dafür gibt es im Family-Bereich eine Grusel-Bahn. Von der FPÖ über die Braumusikanten und „MyBock“ bis zu Edelmann

Heute Donnerstag geht es ab 17 Uhr weiter. Und da wird es erstmals auch politisch. Die FPÖ lädt zum traditionellen „Blauen Donnerstag“ in Ludwigs Festzelt. Ab 17.30 Uhr spielen „Die Partygeier“, danach gehört ab 18.30 Uhr die Bühne EU-Abgeordnetem Harald Vilimsky, FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz sowie Landesparteiobmann und LH-Stellvertreter Udo Landbauer. Ab 21 Uhr sorgen dann „MyBock“ für Voixxmusik pur im Festzelt.

Auf der Festival-Bühne geht es um 17 Uhr los mit Auftritten verschiedener Jugendorchester, um 18 Uhr folgt die Gruppe „The Black Proteus“, ehe ab 20 Uhr „Austropop meets Rock“ für Stimmung sorgen. Höhepunkt auf der Festival-Bühne ist der Auftritt von Edelmann ab 22.30 Uhr. Auf der Schmankerl-Bühne werden heute die Wieselburger Braumusikanten aufspielen.