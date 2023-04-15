FH-Studentinnen und Studenten präsentieren ihre Projekte

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Neben Infos zu den einzelnen Bachelor- und Masterstudiengängen gab es auch die Vorstellungen des Campus sowie die teils sehr kreativen Präsentationen ihrer aktuellen Projektarbeiten der Studentengruppen. Insgesamt stand das Open Haus am FH-Campus heuer unter dem Motto „Welcome to Plan(et) B“ und widmete sich nachhaltigen Alternativen für die Zukunft des Planeten Erde.
Standortleiter Helmut Decker und Standortkoordinatorin Ilse Kurz führten an diesem Tag auch einige prominente Gäste durch das Haus, darunter unter anderem Wieselburgs Bürgermeister Josef Leitner und den Ybbser Nationalratsabgeordneten Alois Schroll.
Den Abschluss des Tages bildet eine stimmungsvolle FH-Party der Studierenden am Campus.
