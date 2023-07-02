Gewerkschafter feierten im Wieselburger Festzelt

War das Festzelt im Vorjahr bei der Premiere noch etwas schütterer besetzt, so freuten sich Präsident Markus Wieser und seine Vizepräsidenten Horst Pammer und Josef Hager (AKNÖ) sowie Matthias Dieser und Rudolf Silvan (ÖGB) heuer über ein volles Festzelt und den Besuch von SPÖ-Landesobmann Sven Hergovich, Landesrätin Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig sowie den Abgeordneten Alois Schroll und Rene Pfister. „Das zweite Treffen wird nicht das letzte sein“, versprach Wieser angesichts der rund 700 Besucher und bedankte sich bei allen Betriebsrätinnen und Betriebsräten und Gewerkschaftern für ihre Arbeit das ganze Jahr hindurch. „Ich seid ganz nah an den Menschen dran und seit neben Arbeitnehmervertretern oft auch Lebensberater, Seelsorger und Entscheidungsträger“, lobte Markus Wieser in seiner kurzen Ansprache, ehe er die Bühne der steirischen Gruppe „Die Edlseer“ überließ, die in ihrem 30. Jubiläumsjahr knapp zwei Stunden lang für tolle Stimmung im Festzelt sorgten.

Während bei der FPÖ am Donnerstag also die Reden im Mittelpunkt standen, standen bei den Gewerkschaftern die Musik und Unterhaltung im Vordergrund. Eines hatten aber beide Veranstaltungen gemeinsam: Das Schlusslied. Denn auch bei den Gewerkschaften sang man am Ende lautstark „Wir sind eine Familie.“

Letzter Volksfesttag mit freiem Eintritt

Das Wieselburger Volksfest geht heute Sonntag mit dem Familientag bei freiem Eintritt zu Ende. Ab 11 Uhr gibt es auf allen Bühnen verschiedenste Programmpunkt. Höhepunkte dabei sind der Frühschoppen mit der Brauereikapelle Wieselburg (11 bis 13.30 Uhr) sowie „Die Partykrainer“ (14 bis 18 Uhr) in Ludwigs Festzelt, der Auftritt des Boogie-Clubs „The Fives“ (12 bis 12.30 Uhr) und der Robert Kerschbaumer-Band (15 bis 17 Uhr) auf der Festival-Bühne und „RKBrass“ auf der Schmankerlbühne (11 bis 14 Uhr). Dazu gibt es auf der Kids-Bühne Kasperl und Strolchi (11.30 und 13.30 Uhr) sowie Zaubercircus (12.30 und 15 Uhr).