Ärztenotdienste zu Pfingsten von 27. bis 29. Mai
Praktische Ärzte von 27. bis 29. Mai
- Scheibbs, St. Anton an der Jeßnitz und Puchenstuben, Oberndorf, St. Georgen an der Leys und Purgstall: Dr. Thomas Schwarzenberger, St. Anton/Jeßnitz, 07482/48244.
- Wieselburg, Wieselburg-Land, Petzenkirchen, Bergland, Steinakirchen, Wang, Wolfpassing und Randegg: 27./28.: Dr. Florian Hoffer, Petzenkirchen, 07416/52481. 29.: Dr. Christian Kozlowski, Steinakirchen, 07488/72020.
- Gaming, Gresten, Gresten-Land und Reinsberg: kein Notdienst.
- Göstling an der Ybbs, Kogelsbach, Lunz am See, Langau und Lackenhof: Dr. Hans-Klaus Rötzer, Göstling, 07484/5060.
Zahnärzte von 27. bis 29. Mai
Bereitschaftsdienst von 9 bis 13 Uhr.
- Gresten: Dr. Mohammad Ibraheem, Friedhofgasse 8/3, 07487/304 84.
- Mank: Dr. Mohammad Albarazi, Herrenstraße 1/Top 1, 02755/208 55.
Apothekendienste von 26. Mai bis 2. Juni
- Freitag (26.5.): Apotheke Scheibbs (07482/42228), Apotheke Ybbs (07412/52411), Apotheke St. Leonhard/Forst (02756/2267).
- Samstag/Sonntag (27./28.5.): Meridian-Apotheke Wieselburg (07416/54562), Apotheke Gresten (07487/2673), Apotheke Mank (02755/2269).
- Montag (29.5.): Apotheke Wieselburg-Bahnhofstraße (07416/52316), Apotheke Melk (02752/52315), Apotheke Blindenmarkt (07473/2325).
- Dienstag (30.5.): Apotheke Steinakirchen (07488/71616), Salvator Apotheke Pöchlarn (02757/2217).
- Mittwoch (31.5.): Apotheke Purgstall (07489/2874), Neue Apotheke Pöchlarn (02757/20591).
- Donnerstag (1.6.): Apotheke Scheibbs (07482/42228), Apotheke Ybbs (07412/52411), Apotheke St. Leonhard/Forst (02756/2267).
- Freitag (2.6.): Meridian-Apotheke Wieselburg (07416/54562), Apotheke Gresten (07487/2673), Apotheke Mank (02755/2269).