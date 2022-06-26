Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
100 Jahre NÖ: Alle Fotos vom Bezirksfest Gänserndorf am Samstag.
Um 14 Uhr ging's am Samstag mit den Feierlichkeiten zu "100 Jahre NÖ" los.
Der Wettergott hatte Einsehen - nur wenige Stunden vor der Eröffnung hatte es zu regnen aufgehört. Auf die Gäste warteten Sportvorführungen, eine Flaniermeile, eine Leistungsschau der Einsatzorganisationen und vieles mehr!