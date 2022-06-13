Lange Nacht der Wirtschaft im Bezirk Gänserndorf

Die Lange Nacht der Wirtschaft im Festsaal der Gänserndorfer Wirtschaftskammer war ein voller Erfolg.
Stargast war Stefan Gössinger mit Band. Für die Speisen zeichnete das Weydner Wirtshaus verantwortlich, die Rebensäfte kamen vom Weingut Reckendorfer in Ollersdorf.

