KLG feierte rauschende Ballnacht

14. Januar 2023
Am Freitag lud das Gänserndorfer Konrad Lorenz Gymnasium mit Direktorin Eva Zillinger zu seinem 69. Ball. Nach zweijähriger Pause öffnete die Stadthalle wieder ihre Tore, um das größte Fest der Schule zu veranstalten.
Das Event stand unter dem Motto „Des Kaisers neue Schule“ und war gespickt mit Anspielungen auf das neue Schulgebäude.

Auch das Eröffnungskomitee, gecoacht von der Tanzschule Chris, wartete mit einem Highlight auf – noch nie eröffneten so viele Paare einen Ball des Konrad Lorenz Gymnasiums.

Das Organisationsteam rund um Lisa Quell, Stefan Mötz  Joachim Unger, Vanessa Troch, Katrin Mayer und Katharina Sator-Wunsch sorgte für einen reibungslosen Ablauf. Unter den Gästen waren neben anderen Bürgermeister René Lobner, Nationalrätin Angela Baumgartner, SPÖ-Bezirksparteichef René Zonschits, Raika-Direktor Günther Harold und Raika-Geschäftsleiter Johannes Jaindl.

