KLG feierte rauschende Ballnacht

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Am Freitag lud das Gänserndorfer Konrad Lorenz Gymnasium mit Direktorin Eva Zillinger zu seinem 69. Ball. Nach zweijähriger Pause öffnete die Stadthalle wieder ihre Tore, um das größte Fest der Schule zu veranstalten.
Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes Foto: Manuel Mattes
Anzeige
Das Event stand unter dem Motto „Des Kaisers neue Schule“ und war gespickt mit Anspielungen auf das neue Schulgebäude.
Auch das Eröffnungskomitee, gecoacht von der Tanzschule Chris, wartete mit einem Highlight auf – noch nie eröffneten so viele Paare einen Ball des Konrad Lorenz Gymnasiums.
Das Organisationsteam rund um Lisa Quell, Stefan Mötz Joachim Unger, Vanessa Troch, Katrin Mayer und Katharina Sator-Wunsch sorgte für einen reibungslosen Ablauf. Unter den Gästen waren neben anderen Bürgermeister René Lobner, Nationalrätin Angela Baumgartner, SPÖ-Bezirksparteichef René Zonschits, Raika-Direktor Günther Harold und Raika-Geschäftsleiter Johannes Jaindl.
Keine Nachrichten aus Gänserndorf mehr verpassen?
Mit dem NÖN-Newsletter bleibt ihr immer auf dem Laufenden und bekommt alle zwei Wochen die Top-Storys direkt in euer Postfach!