Badfest in Schönkirchen-Reyersdorf war ein voller Erfolg

Erstellt am 20. Juni 2022 | 17:17
Lesezeit: 5 Min
EM
Edith Mauritsch
Bei freiem Eintritt gab es für die fast 800 Gäste beim Fest im Parkbad ein umfangreiches Programm – von Yoga bis zum Meerjungfrautauchen.
Die Bude sorgte an der Cocktailbar für Karibikfeeling. Höhepunkt war die Sautrog-Regatta.

Die Teams kämpften mit vollem Einsatz, wenn es auch nicht alle bis ins Ziel schafften. So auch Bürgermeister Alexander Gary (l.) mit Co-Pilot Christoph Engelmayer, die mit Anstand und Ehren untergingen.

Egal – Spaß hatten wohl alle dabei. Sieger wurde das Team „Don Promillo“.

