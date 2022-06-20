Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Kühles Nass
Badfest in Schönkirchen-Reyersdorf war ein voller Erfolg
Erstellt
am 20. Juni 2022 | 17:17
Lesezeit: 5 Min
.
Bei freiem Eintritt gab es für die fast 800 Gäste beim Fest im Parkbad ein umfangreiches Programm – von Yoga bis zum Meerjungfrautauchen.
Die Bude sorgte an der Cocktailbar für Karibikfeeling. Höhepunkt war die Sautrog-Regatta.
Die Teams kämpften mit vollem Einsatz, wenn es auch nicht alle bis ins Ziel schafften. So auch Bürgermeister Alexander Gary (l.) mit Co-Pilot Christoph Engelmayer, die mit Anstand und Ehren untergingen.
Egal – Spaß hatten wohl alle dabei. Sieger wurde das Team „Don Promillo“.
