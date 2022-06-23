Biker besichtigten die Schlösser

Erstellt am 23. Juni 2022 | 04:49
NÖN Redaktion
Zum neunten Mal veranstalteten Uli Bayer und Susi Gasselich vom Café „Jetzt oder Nie“ ihr jährliches Motorradtreffen in Lassee.
Auch heuer gingen wieder viele Biker bei der traditionellen Ausfahrt an den Start. Die Ausfahrt stand ganz im Zeichen der Marchfeld-Schlösser. Vorbei an den historischen Gemäuern wurde vor Schloss Marchegg ein kurzer Stopp für ein Gruppenfoto eingelegt, bevor es wieder nach Lassee ging. Dort stand für die Biker frisch gebratenes Spanferkel bereit.

