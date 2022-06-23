Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Susi Gasselich (2.v.l.) und Uli Bayer (3.v.l.) vor ihrem Café „Jetzt oder Nie“ mit dem gebratenen Spanferkel, an dem sich die Motorrad- Enthusiasten labten.
Biker besichtigten die Schlösser.
Zum neunten Mal veranstalteten Uli Bayer und Susi Gasselich vom Café „Jetzt oder Nie“ ihr jährliches Motorradtreffen in Lassee.
Auch heuer gingen wieder viele Biker bei der traditionellen Ausfahrt an den Start. Die Ausfahrt stand ganz im Zeichen der Marchfeld-Schlösser. Vorbei an den historischen Gemäuern wurde vor Schloss Marchegg ein kurzer Stopp für ein Gruppenfoto eingelegt, bevor es wieder nach Lassee ging. Dort stand für die Biker frisch gebratenes Spanferkel bereit.
