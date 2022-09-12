Erntedank im Trachtenlook

Erstellt am 12. September 2022 | 16:59
Lesezeit: 4 Min
Ernst Spet
Der September steht traditionell im Zeichen vieler Erntedankfeste. Das Gänserndorfer Bezirkserntedankfest fand heuer in der Landesausstellungsgemeinde Marchegg statt.
Festredner wie Nationalratsabgeordnete Angela Baumgartner, Landtagsabgeordneter René Lobner und Bezirksbauernkammer-Obmann Manfred Zörnpfenning würdigten die Arbeit des heimischen Bauernstandes. Nach dem Festgottesdienst in der Stadtpfarrkirche ging es in den Schlosspark, wo auf die Besucher ein buntes Rahmenprogramm wartete. Musikalisch startet der Musikverein Marchegg/Breitensee mit einem Frühschoppen. Kulinarisch wurden die Gäste von den Genuss- und Regionalpartnern verwöhnt. Auch einsetzender Regen vor den Auftritten der Marchfelder Volkstanzgruppe, einer Trachtenmodenschau von Trachtenmoden Suchodolski und der Darbietung einer slowakischen Kindervolkstanzgruppe konnten der guten Stimmung keinen Abbruch bereiten. Reges Interesse herrschte auch beim Schaukochen von und mit Elisabeth Lust-Sauberer. Für den musikalischen Ausklang sorgten die „MarchViertler“.

