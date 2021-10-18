KUMST Strasshof: "Horrorladen" war voller Erfolg

Eine wahre Freude für alle Musicalfans war die gestrige Derniere von „Der kleine Horrorladen“ im KUMST Strasshof.

Manuel Mattes
Die erste Spielserie des neu gegründeten „Musicalherbst Marchfeld“ war ein überwältigender Erfolg, der Lust auf mehr macht. Regie, Darstellung, Technik  – an diesem Abend passte einfach alles.

Hauptdarsteller Christian Graf ist stolz auf das gesamte Team und kündigt bereits eine Wiederaufnahme im kommenden Jahr an. Besonders eindrucksvoll: Aloysia Astari übernahm nur vier Stunden vor der Aufführung eine der Hauptrollen, weil die beiden anderen Darstellerinnen krankheitsbedingt kurzfristig ausfielen. Ihr galt daher besonderer Applaus.