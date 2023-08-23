Nabucco hinter den Marchegger Schlossmauern

Das „Venezia Festival Opera Orchester“ wurde vom bulgarischen Dirigenten Nayden Todorov geleitet. In der Titelrolle des Nabucco war der Bariton Ventseslav Anastasov zu sehen.
Begnadete Stimmen und Musiker, ein pittoreskes Bühnenbild und eine Tonanlage vom Feinsten waren die Grundlage für die vielumjubelte Aufführung von Verdis Meisterwerk „Nabucco“ vor dem ehrwürdigen Schloss Marchegg.

Die einen hatten „Nabucco“ schon öfter gesehen, für andere war es das erste Mal in einer Opernaufführung. Im Gespräch mit der NÖN gab es vom Publikum im Anschluss aber nur positive Reaktionen. Wünschenswert wäre demnach, dass „Nabucco“ nur ein Anfang war und ähnliche Höhepunkte zum Fixpunkt im Veranstaltungskalender von Schloss Marchegg werden.

