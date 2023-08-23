Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Begnadete Stimmen und Musiker, ein pittoreskes Bühnenbild und eine Tonanlage vom Feinsten waren die Grundlage für die vielumjubelte Aufführung von Verdis Meisterwerk „Nabucco“ vor dem ehrwürdigen Schloss Marchegg.
Die einen hatten „Nabucco“ schon öfter gesehen, für andere war es das erste Mal in einer Opernaufführung. Im Gespräch mit der NÖN gab es vom Publikum im Anschluss aber nur positive Reaktionen. Wünschenswert wäre demnach, dass „Nabucco“ nur ein Anfang war und ähnliche Höhepunkte zum Fixpunkt im Veranstaltungskalender von Schloss Marchegg werden.
Nabucco hinter den Marchegger Schlossmauern.
