Die Groß-Schweinbarther Sportler luden zum Dirndlkirtag

Erstellt am 08. August 2022 | 15:55
Lesezeit: 4 Min
EM
Edith Mauritsch
Bis in die Morgenstunden feierten die Groß-Schweinbarther Sportler ihren Dirndlkirtag.
Am Freitag brachte „Austrotop“ das glühend heiße Festzelt zusätzlich zum Kochen. Am Samstag folgte der Kabarettabend. Am Sonntag spielte der Musikverein zum Frühschoppen auf.

Bei der Tombola gab es tolle Preise zu gewinnen. Den Hauptpreis – einen riesigen Flat-TV - spendeten Bürgermeisterin Marianne Rickl mit dem Sportverein.

