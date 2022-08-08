Die Groß-Schweinbarther Sportler luden zum Dirndlkirtag

Werbung

Am Freitag brachte „Austrotop“ das glühend heiße Festzelt zusätzlich zum Kochen. Am Samstag folgte der Kabarettabend. Am Sonntag spielte der Musikverein zum Frühschoppen auf.

Bei der Tombola gab es tolle Preise zu gewinnen. Den Hauptpreis – einen riesigen Flat-TV - spendeten Bürgermeisterin Marianne Rickl mit dem Sportverein.

