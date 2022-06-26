Umzug in Gänserndorf: Alle 44 Gemeinden machten mit

Erstellt am 26. Juni 2022 | 19:04
Lesezeit: 3 Min
Thomas Schindler
Thomas Schindler
Angeführt von Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner zog der Tross am Sonntagnachmittag über die Gänserndorfer Bahnstraße. Jede Gemeinde präsentierte sich mit einem eigenen Wagen - und das bei brütend heißen 32 Grad Celsius.
Zahlreiche Beuscher ließen sich das Spektakel nicht entgehen. Die Stimmung war ausgezeichnet, die Getränke flossen in Strömen. Ins Schwitzen kamen unter anderem Hausherr Landtagsabgeordneter Bürgermeister René Lobner, Nationalrätin Bürgermeisterin Angela Baumgartner, alle anderen 42 Gemeindechefs des Bezirks, die Dritte Landtagspräsidentin Karin Renner, Landtagsabgeordneter Dieter Dorner, Bezirkshauptmann Martin Steinhauser sowie die Vertreter der Blaulicht-Organisationen. Gesichtet wurden auch ehemalige Polit-Granden aus dem Bezirk, wie die Ex-Nationalräte Hermann Schultes und Rudolf Plessl.

