Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler Foto: Thomas Schindler
Anzeige
Umzug in Gänserndorf: Alle 44 Gemeinden machten mit.
Angeführt von Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner zog der Tross am Sonntagnachmittag über die Gänserndorfer Bahnstraße. Jede Gemeinde präsentierte sich mit einem eigenen Wagen - und das bei brütend heißen 32 Grad Celsius.
Angeführt von Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner zog der Tross am Sonntagnachmittag über die Gänserndorfer Bahnstraße. Jede Gemeinde präsentierte sich mit einem eigenen Wagen - und das bei brütend heißen 32 Grad Celsius.
Werbung
Zahlreiche Beuscher ließen sich das Spektakel nicht entgehen. Die Stimmung war ausgezeichnet, die Getränke flossen in Strömen. Ins Schwitzen kamen unter anderem Hausherr Landtagsabgeordneter Bürgermeister René Lobner, Nationalrätin Bürgermeisterin Angela Baumgartner, alle anderen 42 Gemeindechefs des Bezirks, die Dritte Landtagspräsidentin Karin Renner, Landtagsabgeordneter Dieter Dorner, Bezirkshauptmann Martin Steinhauser sowie die Vertreter der Blaulicht-Organisationen. Gesichtet wurden auch ehemalige Polit-Granden aus dem Bezirk, wie die Ex-Nationalräte Hermann Schultes und Rudolf Plessl.