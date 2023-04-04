Viel los am Wochenende: Das war die Oktoberfestparty in Albrechts

Mit oder ohne Lederhose und Dirndl: Viele Besucher kamen auch heuer wieder zur Oktoberfestparty in Albrechts.
Unter dem Motto „München hat die Wiesn, aber wir haben die Party“ hat die Feuerwehr Albrechts am vergangenen Wochenende wieder zu ihrem Feuerwehrfest samt Oktoberfestparty am Freitag eingeladen.

Für Musik sorgten die DJs „Waasted“, „Bernd W“ und „DJ Redhead“ sowie die Gruppe „Echt guad“.

