Danube University Krems

Danube University Krems is Europe's leading university for continuing education. As the only public university for continuing education in the German-speaking area, it specialises in upskilling programmes for working persons and, in teaching and research, is engaged in tackling current and future social challenges. Currently around 8,000 students from more than 90 countries are enrolled in Master's studies and brief programmes.

To strengthen our team at the Faculty of Health and Medicine/Department of Health Sciences, Medicine and Research we are looking for an:

PhD Student

30 hours/week Advertisement No. SB19-0153

Your tasks

independent, scientific work on the project Anika Therapeutics

laboratory activities of the essential technologies from cell biology, regenerative medicine, mechanobiology and bioengineering

publishing research findings in international, peer-reviewed scientific journals

engaging in international research collaboration

finishing a PhD in Regenerative Medicine within three years

Your profile

master's or diploma degree in biology, biotechnology, human medicine or another relevant course of study

relevant expertise in cell biology, regenerative medicine, mechanobiology and bioengineering

readiness for independent, scientific work and publication activity for the development of a scientific career

excellent command of spoken and written English, German skills are desirable but not necessary

flexibility, resilience and ability to work in a team

Your perspective

Start date: 01 March 2020

part-time position (30 hours per week - flexible working hours) for a periode of 3 years and a minimum gross monthly salary of EUR 2.813,68 on a full-time basis (job group W3/1 of the Work and Remuneration Regulation)

an innovative and modern working environment at Campus Krems

excellent opportunities of continuing education with the University's own programmes, a comprehensive offer of health promotion and Campus Sport; the University's own child care facility "Campus Kids"

good transportation options – Campus shuttle bus from and to the railway station

Persons with disabilities who meet the required qualification criteria are expressly invited to apply for this position.

We are looking forward to receiving your convincing online application by 04 February 2020. Please use our Online-Tool for your application: http://www.donau-uni.ac.at/jobs