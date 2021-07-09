Danube University Krems specializes in part-time academic continuing education. As a public university for continuing education, it works with its expertise in teaching and research to overcome societal challenges and tailors its study programs to address them.

The master programs and short programs cover nine fields of study and meet the specific requirements of working professionals. With 8,000 students coming from 85 countries, Danube University Krems combines its many years of experience in university-based continuing education with innovation to provide outstanding quality in research and teaching at an international level.

To strengthen our team at the Faculty of Health and Medicine/Department for Health Sciences, Medicine and Research we are looking for an

PhD student (m/f/d)

30.0 hours/week, Advertisement No. SB21-0106

Your tasks

Independent, scientific work within the project "Menisc-3D-SilkPrint"

Laboratory activities of essential technologies from cell biology, regenerative medicine, mechanobiology and bioengineering

Publishing research findings in international, peer-reviewed scientific journals

Participating in and presenting your work at national and international conferences

Enrollling in and fulfilling the curriculum of the PhD Program “Regenerative Medicine” at the Danube University Krems

Your profile

Completed university degree (Master/Diploma) in the field of biology, biotechnology, human medicine or another relevant discipline

Relevant expertise in cell biology, regenerative medicine, mechanobiology and/or bioengineering

Expertise in 3D bio-fabrication would be advantageous

Readiness for independent, scientific work and publication activity for the advancement of a scientific career

Excellent command of spoken and written English (at least C1)

German skills are desirable but not necessary

Flexibility, resilience and ability to work in a team

Your perspective

A part-time position (30.0 hours per week) initially limited for three years and EUR 2,918.71 minimum gross monthly salary of W3/1 Danube University Krems Work and Remuneration Regulations)

An innovative and modern working environment

Excellent scientific supervision and Training with access to state of the art scientific equipment and facilities at Campus Krems

Opportunities to participate in the University’s academic courses, health and sport programs

Campus Kids: child-care facilities for staff members

Excellent opportunities of continuing education with the University's programs, a comprehensive offer of health promotion and Campus Sport; the University's own child care facility "Campus Kids"

Good transport links – Campus shuttle bus from the railway station

We are looking forward to receiving applications from persons with disabilities who possess the required profile. Danube University Krems sees a high innovation potential in the diversity of its employees and has declared diversity to be a leading principle.

We look forward to receiving your online application including your CV, letter of motivation, full details of two academic referees (at least one of them should have supervised you in a scientific project) by 19.08.2021 via our online tool: https://www.donau-uni.ac.at/vacancies