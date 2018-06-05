Seibersdorf Complex Management Section (SCMS) of the IAEA seeks a qualified person to fill the role of the Supervisor (Facilities Group).

The position is in Seibersdorf Complex (40 km from Vienna).

Main Purpose:

Supervisor (Facilities Group) reports to the Unit Head, and provides technical and administrative guidance to staff members of the Facilities Group, manages buildings and grounds, arranges for efficient support to customers on transport/fleet operation and dangerous goods/waste management.

Supervisor (Facilities Group) is responsible for ensuring flawless operation of the Seibersdorf facilities.

Functions/Key results Expected:

Supervise and provide technical and administrative guidance to the facilities maintenance group.

Ensure smooth and reliable transport and fleet operation, supervise and manage complex-wide cleaning and general support services, arrange for movement of equipment, office furniture and properties, including through the provision of guidance on compliance with relevant occupational safety imperatives and the subsequent initiation of corrective actions, in close consultation with specialized contractors and experts.

Prepare the background documents to be supplied to the Procurement Section, advice on the selection of contractors (technical evaluation), liaison, supervision and assessment of construction activities and performance of external contractors as required.

Provides inputs for the FMUEs yearly work programme and plans, review indicators of achievement and suggest ways to institute control and methods for improved service delivery and reduce costs.

Ensure continuous inspections of the laboratory buildings (30,000 m), arrange and schedule for building maintenance for Seibersdorf buildings, grounds, and related infrastructure.

Implement the relevant recommendations from the Annual Safety Review Report issued by the relevant certified Austrian safety bodies and contribute to Safety Analysis Reports in cooperation with relevant laboratory managers.

Assist in reviewing and making recommendations on contractors’ performance about pricing, timeliness, accuracy, courtesy and complaints on an ongoing basis.

Responsible for complex-wide General Waste Management System and oversee disposal of general and toxic waste (non-radioactive).

Coordinate related activities on office space including the arrangement of office/laboratory furniture.

Required Languages:

English

German

Necessary Qualification:

High School Diploma

Other: Post-secondary technical education in civil engineering, facilities management or completed vocational school and an apprenticeship in a field relevant to the position is an asset.

Experience:

Minimum of 6 years of experience in facilities management, project planning and coordination. Demonstrated supervisory experience.

Health and Safety training, dangerous goods management training / experience, Fork Lift Operator training / licence and similar desirable.

For the full text of the vacancy please refer to the IAEA Website: www.iaea.org