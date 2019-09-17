Grow with us. Support excellent research.

IST Austria is a constantly growing international institute for conducting frontier research in the life sciences, the physical sciences, mathematics, and computer science, located in Klosterneuburg on the outskirts of Vienna. As employees in Administration and the Scientific Service Units, we strive to support IST Austria’s scientists in performing excellent research.

IT Support Specialist

FULL TIME (40H)

The change is the constant, when working in our fast growing institute. New challenges arise almost every day, and work will never be boring. If you are willing to keep pace with the development of our institute and the development of our IT infrastructure, we invite you to become a part of IST Austria and enable our scientists for world-class research. Are you interested in how your future working place may look like? This video provides a bird's eye view of IST Austria.

Responsibilities

Provide 1st and 2nd level IT Support (Hardware/Software) and technical event support

Respond to service requests and issues by using a ticketing system

Purchase of IT equipment and maintenance of IT assets within a CMDB

Deployment of Client Devices, automation of (standard) IT tasks

Network configuration and patching for access level switches

Participate in new and ongoing IT projects (IT internally and externally)

Write end-user and internal documentation of IT systems and services

Requirements

Technical IT education and first experience in IT end user support

Good knowledge of operating systems (Windows, Linux, MacOs), Software, Hardware and IT infrastructure

Basic knowledge of server and network systems and related concepts

Basic knowledge of common IT service management frameworks (e.g. ITIL)

High degree of service orientation, pleasant behaviour

Open minded and reliable, focused and self-dependent personality

A never ending eagerness to learn about new and upcoming technologies

Good communication skills and excellent command of the English language

IST Austria

Offers challenging positions in a dynamic and growing organization

Supports learning and development

Provides flexible working times and numerous fringe benefits

Promotes an international and open culture

Supports an appreciative and respectful work environment

Values diversity and is committed to equality

Free Shuttlebus for employees (Departing from Heiligenstadt, travel time: about 22 min.) and free parking places

To apply for this position send your application (including CV, certificates and references) by e-mail to: recruiting@ist.ac.at

We offer a minimum salary of EUR 2,200 gross/month, with possible overpayment depending on education, qualification

and work experience. IST Austria processes your personal data in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations. For more information including your rights as a data subject please refer to our data privacy statement: https://ist.ac.at/data-protection/.