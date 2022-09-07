40 Jahre UTC Großrußbach gefeiert

Der Union Tennisclub feierte vorigen Samstag sein 40-Jahre-Jubiläum mit viel Sport aber auch sehr viel Geselligkeit
Obfrau Elfriede Pachner, die seit 18 Jahren den Verein führt, freute sich, dass soviele Tennisspieler und auch einige Urgesteine, wie Josef Hasch, und Vertreter von Vereinen, wie Helmut Rötzer vom USVG gekommen waren. Die Vereinsmitglieder hatten Unmengen von Kuchen mitgebracht und Magdalena Hirsch hat die „Geburtstagstorte“ erzeugt und gespendet.

