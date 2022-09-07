40 Jahre UTC Großrußbach gefeiert

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Obfrau Elfriede Pachner, die seit 18 Jahren den Verein führt, freute sich, dass soviele Tennisspieler und auch einige Urgesteine, wie Josef Hasch, und Vertreter von Vereinen, wie Helmut Rötzer vom USVG gekommen waren. Die Vereinsmitglieder hatten Unmengen von Kuchen mitgebracht und Magdalena Hirsch hat die „Geburtstagstorte“ erzeugt und gespendet.
