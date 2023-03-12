Toller Rückblick der Feuerwehren des Bezirks Krems

Erstellt am 12. März 2023 | 00:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
CL
Christian Leneis
Eine tolle Einsatzbilanz verzeichneten die 122 Feuerwehren des Bezirkes Krems.
Werbung

Glückwünsche, Danksagungen oder Jubiläen

Dass die Feuerwehren im Bezirk Krems „ihren Mann stellen“ und sich die Bevölkerung auf „ihre“ Feuerwehr verlassen kann, wurde beim Bezirksfeuerwehrtag im Festsaal von Lengenfeld auf eindrucksvolle Weise dargelegt. Dafür gab es Lob von Landesrätin Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister und Landesfeuerwehrkommandant Dieter Fahrafellner. Lesen Sie auch unseren ausführlichen Bericht in der kommenden Ausgabe der Kremser NÖN.

Werbung