Toller Rückblick der Feuerwehren des Bezirks Krems

Dass die Feuerwehren im Bezirk Krems „ihren Mann stellen“ und sich die Bevölkerung auf „ihre“ Feuerwehr verlassen kann, wurde beim Bezirksfeuerwehrtag im Festsaal von Lengenfeld auf eindrucksvolle Weise dargelegt. Dafür gab es Lob von Landesrätin Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister und Landesfeuerwehrkommandant Dieter Fahrafellner. Lesen Sie auch unseren ausführlichen Bericht in der kommenden Ausgabe der Kremser NÖN.
