Großer Spaß am Teich

Erstellt am 01. August 2022 | 12:04
Lesezeit: 6 Min
GM
Gerald Mayerhofer
Auf die Paddel, fertig, los! Das Eisengrabener Sautrogrennen feierte sein Comeback und lockte zahlreiche Besucher an.
Werbung
NÖN 100 Preise Monatspreis CAD:

Nach zwei Jahren Rennpause holte die Sportunion Eisengraben wieder ihre „Boliden“ aus der Garage und lud zum legendären Sautrogrennen auf den Erholungsteich Jaidhof ein.

Mit den Trögen „Traumschiff Surprise“ und dem „U-Boot“ wurde in drei Klassen um die Wette gepaddelt – zahlreiche lustige Untergänge inklusive. In Summe nahmen 16 Mannschaften teil. Prämiert wurden außerdem die kreativsten Verkleidungen. Die Veranstaltung wurde von den „Feuerkids“ – der Feuerwehrjugend aus Eisengraben, Gföhl, Jaidhof und Seeb – unterstützt. Die Wasserrettung Krems sorgte für die Sicherheit vor Ort.

Werbung