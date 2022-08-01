Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Großer Spaß am Teich.
Auf die Paddel, fertig, los! Das Eisengrabener Sautrogrennen feierte sein Comeback und lockte zahlreiche Besucher an.
Nach zwei Jahren Rennpause holte die Sportunion Eisengraben wieder ihre „Boliden“ aus der Garage und lud zum legendären Sautrogrennen auf den Erholungsteich Jaidhof ein.
Mit den Trögen „Traumschiff Surprise“ und dem „U-Boot“ wurde in drei Klassen um die Wette gepaddelt – zahlreiche lustige Untergänge inklusive. In Summe nahmen 16 Mannschaften teil. Prämiert wurden außerdem die kreativsten Verkleidungen. Die Veranstaltung wurde von den „Feuerkids“ – der Feuerwehrjugend aus Eisengraben, Gföhl, Jaidhof und Seeb – unterstützt. Die Wasserrettung Krems sorgte für die Sicherheit vor Ort.
