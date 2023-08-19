Kronberg - Deutsch Wagram 0:3 (0:0)
19.08.2023 17:00
Statistik:
Kronberg - Deutsch Wagram 0:3 (0:0).
Torfolge: 0:1 (57.) Shala, 0:2 (82.) Romstorfer, 0:3 (94.) Shala.
Gelbe Karten: Rabo (42. Foul), Suppan (36. Foul), Polainko (12. Kritik); Vidovic (44. Foul), Sulimani (66. Unsportlichkeit), Chryssajis (81. Foul).
Kronberg: Polainko; Rabo (79. Vock), Szmidt, Bodnar (62. Kraml), Horvath (8. Kraus), Mark Ibl, Afouxenidis, Mika Ibl, Lukas Romstorfer, Suppan, Matteo Ibl.
Deutsch Wagram: Vogl; Kuntel (63. Koupilek), Sefcik (75. Kugler), Manfred Romstorfer, Burian, Vidovic, Statzberger, Chryssajis (88. Knopp), Shala, Wolkensteiner, Sulimani.
110 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ernes Bajric.