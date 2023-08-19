Kronberg - Deutsch Wagram 0:3 (0:0)

Erstellt am 19. August 2023 | 19:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 1. Klasse Nord
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

19.08.2023  17:00

Statistik:

Kronberg - Deutsch Wagram 0:3 (0:0).

Torfolge: 0:1 (57.) Shala, 0:2 (82.) Romstorfer, 0:3 (94.) Shala.

Gelbe Karten: Rabo (42. Foul), Suppan (36. Foul), Polainko (12. Kritik); Vidovic (44. Foul), Sulimani (66. Unsportlichkeit), Chryssajis (81. Foul).

Kronberg: Polainko; Rabo (79. Vock), Szmidt, Bodnar (62. Kraml), Horvath (8. Kraus), Mark Ibl, Afouxenidis, Mika Ibl, Lukas Romstorfer, Suppan, Matteo Ibl.

Deutsch Wagram: Vogl; Kuntel (63. Koupilek), Sefcik (75. Kugler), Manfred Romstorfer, Burian, Vidovic, Statzberger, Chryssajis (88. Knopp), Shala, Wolkensteiner, Sulimani.

110 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ernes Bajric.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren