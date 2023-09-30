Poysdorf - Hausbrunn 4:1 (3:0)

Erstellt am 30. September 2023 | 20:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Meinfussball Symbolbild 1. Klasse Nord
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
30.09.2023  18:00

Statistik:

Poysdorf - Hausbrunn 4:1 (3:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (9.) Pospis, 2:0 (34.) Pospis, 3:0 (45.) Leisser, 3:1 (48.) Kristof, 4:1 (60.) Pacinda.

Gelbe Karten: Scherbl (90+2. Foul), Pospis (43. Unsportlichkeit), Sustr (62. Unsportlichkeit); Kristof (64. Unsportlichkeit).

Poysdorf: Gladis; Thiem, Pacinda (86. Gabriel Holousch), Eric Holousch, Sustr (86. Scherbl), Nestler, Leisser, Pospis (82. Opanda), Mustafic (86. Manuel Horvath), Schodl, Pavlis.

Hausbrunn: Kopacek; Bruckner, Götz, Koch, Kavecky, Kristof (82. Tomas Horvath), Swoboda, Martin, Patrick Schüller, Dominik Schüller (86. Harwanegg), Wimmer (76. Heck).

150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Lukas Scharl.