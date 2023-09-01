SG Obritz / Hadres-M. - Großrußbach 3:0 (0:0)
01.09.2023 20:00
Statistik:
SG Obritz / Hadres-M. - Großrußbach 3:0 (0:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (79.) Votoupal, 2:0 (81.) Kornherr, 3:0 (90+1.) Mica.
Gelbe Karten: Votoupal (40. Unsportlichkeit), Weinwurm (88. Foul), Gattermayer (54. Kritik), Kornherr (72. Foul); Emeder (21. Unsportlichkeit), Popp (59. Foul), Dersch (25. Foul), Flandorfer (33. Unsportlichkeit).
SG Obritz / Hadres-M.: Savanjo; Lukas Gattermayer, Votoupal, Ofner, Mica (90+2. Zeissl), Ernst, Toifl, Weinwurm, Markus Gattermayer (60. Kornherr), Wollner, Daniel Neubauer (75. Obermann).
Großrußbach: Kahr; Zimmermann, Dersch (77. Berthold), Richter, Milanovich, Pilka, Rötzer (62. Fiala), Emeder, Flandorfer, Popp, Fabian Meißl (82. Manuel Meißl).
101 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Josef Kern.