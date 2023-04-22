Unterstinkenbrunn - Spillern 3:3 (0:2)
22.04.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (12., Eigentor) Lehner, 0:2 (29.) Frithum, 0:3 (47.) Frithum, 1:3 (65.) Zybal, 2:3 (72.) Sakac, 3:3 (78.) Zybal
Karten: Lehner (95., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Bader (94., Gelbe Karte Foul), Sakac (93., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.), Sakac (87., Gelbe Karte Foul), Filip (53., Gelbe Karte Foul)Pidner (79., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Unterstinkenbrunn: Dobrovolny, Fischer, Pristl, Schütz (HZ. Bader), Zybal, Pospisil, Lehner, Hartmann, Filip, Rosifka, Sakac
Spillern: Frithum, Pozgain, Pabisch (71. Pidner), Willinger, Selimovic, Altinbas, Muth, Schlee (33. Salihovic), Can (62. Jäger), Weiskirchner, Hafner
50 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Christopher Dye