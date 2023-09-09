Berg - Perchtoldsdorf 2:4 (1:3)
09.09.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Berg - Perchtoldsdorf 2:4 (1:3).
Torfolge: 0:1 (11.) Axmann, 0:2 (18.) Vytesnik, 0:3 (35.) Kneissl, 1:3 (40., Elfmeter) Eisenbarth, 1:4 (54.) Vytesnik, 2:4 (84.) Marosi.
Gelbe Karten: Lichner (69. Foul), Kopca (86. Unsportlichkeit), Neufelner (16. Foul), Wagner (8. Unsportlichkeit), Marosi (42. Foul); Huber (90+3. Foul), Schmidt (90+1. Unsportlichkeit), Richter (81. Unsportlichkeit).
Berg: Bucak; Wagner, Hraska, Katzler, Lichner, Stroncer, Lukas Eisenbarth, Kopca, Markus Eisenbarth, Neufelner, Marosi.
Perchtoldsdorf: Denk; Puschner, Axmann (HZ. Richter), Vytesnik (71. Mayer), Zierlinger (71. Huber), Schmidt, Winkler, Kostovski (82. Wrona), Kneissl, Kvesic, Hackl (HZ. Omar Osman).
280 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mohamed Habrour.