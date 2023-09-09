Berg - Perchtoldsdorf 2:4 (1:3)

Erstellt am 09. September 2023 | 18:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 1. Klasse Ost
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

09.09.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Berg - Perchtoldsdorf 2:4 (1:3).

Torfolge: 0:1 (11.) Axmann, 0:2 (18.) Vytesnik, 0:3 (35.) Kneissl, 1:3 (40., Elfmeter) Eisenbarth, 1:4 (54.) Vytesnik, 2:4 (84.) Marosi.

Gelbe Karten: Lichner (69. Foul), Kopca (86. Unsportlichkeit), Neufelner (16. Foul), Wagner (8. Unsportlichkeit), Marosi (42. Foul); Huber (90+3. Foul), Schmidt (90+1. Unsportlichkeit), Richter (81. Unsportlichkeit).

Berg: Bucak; Wagner, Hraska, Katzler, Lichner, Stroncer, Lukas Eisenbarth, Kopca, Markus Eisenbarth, Neufelner, Marosi.

Perchtoldsdorf: Denk; Puschner, Axmann (HZ. Richter), Vytesnik (71. Mayer), Zierlinger (71. Huber), Schmidt, Winkler, Kostovski (82. Wrona), Kneissl, Kvesic, Hackl (HZ. Omar Osman).

280 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mohamed Habrour.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren