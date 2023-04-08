Perchtoldsdorf - Wolfsthal 1:1 (0:0)

Erstellt am 08. April 2023 | 18:30
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.
08.04.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Perchtoldsdorf - Wolfsthal 1:1 (0:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (78.) Rapp, 1:1 (84.) Stachovic

Karten: Breitenecker (90+1., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Hackl (66., Gelbe Karte Foul)Schuster (86., Rote Karte sonst.), Danyukov (27., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Djoja (85., Gelb/Rote Karte Unsportl.), Djoja (60., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Almstädter (70., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kokollari (60., Gelbe Karte Foul), Schuster (61., Gelbe Karte Kritik)

Perchtoldsdorf: Breitenecker, Omar Osman (77. Wappel), Puschner (72. Huber), Vytesnik, Schmidt, Denk, Hackl (88. Schekulin), Richter, Seidl, Rapp, Bouvier

Wolfsthal: Stachovic, Juric, Micura, Kokollari, Satzl, Filipovic (78. Iacona), Schmid, Almstädter, Danyukov, Hoffmann, Djoja

80 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Kadrija Dajic

