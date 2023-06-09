Sommerein - Wolfsthal 1:4 (1:2)
09.06.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Sommerein - Wolfsthal 1:4 (1:2)
Torfolge: 0:1 (18.) Iacona, 0:2 (22.) Almstädter, 1:2 (37.) Gotschy, 1:3 (63.) Almstädter, 1:4 (91.) Felix
Karten: Gotschy (80., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Grohol (43., Gelbe Karte Foul)Schmid (45., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Filipovic (89., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Djoja (55., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Sommerein: Zlatohlavy, Grohol, Koller (70. Happel), Pazderka, Florreither, Pitschmann, Spajic (67. Keim), Winkler, Berezny, Gotschy, Peter
Wolfsthal: Almstädter, Filipovic Phillip (75. Felix), Danyukov, Juric, Schmid, Filipovic Julian, Iacona (58. Vogl), Mraz, Djoja (90. Skerlan), Wiesinger, Satzl
100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Cenker Alisik