Sommerein - Wolfsthal 1:4 (1:2)

Erstellt am 09. Juni 2023 | 21:30
09.06.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Sommerein - Wolfsthal 1:4 (1:2)

Torfolge: 0:1 (18.) Iacona, 0:2 (22.) Almstädter, 1:2 (37.) Gotschy, 1:3 (63.) Almstädter, 1:4 (91.) Felix

Karten: Gotschy (80., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Grohol (43., Gelbe Karte Foul)Schmid (45., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Filipovic (89., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Djoja (55., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Sommerein: Zlatohlavy, Grohol, Koller (70. Happel), Pazderka, Florreither, Pitschmann, Spajic (67. Keim), Winkler, Berezny, Gotschy, Peter

Wolfsthal: Almstädter, Filipovic Phillip (75. Felix), Danyukov, Juric, Schmid, Filipovic Julian, Iacona (58. Vogl), Mraz, Djoja (90. Skerlan), Wiesinger, Satzl

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Cenker Alisik

