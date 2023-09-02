Velm - Sommerein 3:2 (0:1)

Erstellt am 02. September 2023 | 18:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

02.09.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Velm - Sommerein 3:2 (0:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (44.) Ozogany, 0:2 (60.) Gotschy, 1:2 (80., Elfmeter) Gleich, 2:2 (81.) Hajek, 3:2 (90.) Spanel.

Gelbe Karten: Kocas (35. Unsportlichkeit), Kocbay (49. Foul), Breuer (83. Foul), Koller (87. Unsportlichkeit), Spanel (89. Foul); Pazderka (76. Unsportlichkeit), Zlatohlavy (90. Kritik).

Velm: Daniel Koller; Riedl (75. Munterl), Spanel, Hajek, Gleich, Hengst (HZ. Hauswirth), Kocas (HZ. Buta), Burdis, Zöhrer (61. Breuer), Kocbay, Martin Koller.

Sommerein: Winkler; Peter, Berezny (52. Pazderka), Zlatohlavy, Gencer (69. Pitschmann), Alexander Koller (69. Nikolic), Gotschy, Ozogany, Grohol, Kolowrat, Florreither (55. Spajic).

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nayim Kazanci.

