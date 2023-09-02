Velm - Sommerein 3:2 (0:1)
02.09.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Velm - Sommerein 3:2 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (44.) Ozogany, 0:2 (60.) Gotschy, 1:2 (80., Elfmeter) Gleich, 2:2 (81.) Hajek, 3:2 (90.) Spanel.
Gelbe Karten: Kocas (35. Unsportlichkeit), Kocbay (49. Foul), Breuer (83. Foul), Koller (87. Unsportlichkeit), Spanel (89. Foul); Pazderka (76. Unsportlichkeit), Zlatohlavy (90. Kritik).
Velm: Daniel Koller; Riedl (75. Munterl), Spanel, Hajek, Gleich, Hengst (HZ. Hauswirth), Kocas (HZ. Buta), Burdis, Zöhrer (61. Breuer), Kocbay, Martin Koller.
Sommerein: Winkler; Peter, Berezny (52. Pazderka), Zlatohlavy, Gencer (69. Pitschmann), Alexander Koller (69. Nikolic), Gotschy, Ozogany, Grohol, Kolowrat, Florreither (55. Spajic).
120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nayim Kazanci.