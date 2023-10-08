Velm - Wolfsthal 5:1 (2:1)
08.10.2023 15:30
Statistik:
Velm - Wolfsthal 5:1 (2:1).
Torfolge: 1:0 (4., Elfmeter) Gleich, 2:0 (10.) Spanel, 2:1 (12.) Filipovic, 3:1 (65.) Spanel, 4:1 (72.) Riedl, 5:1 (76.) Spanel.
Gelbe Karten: Martin Koller (48. Unsportlichkeit), Hauswirth (82. Foul), Hajek (68. Kritik); Schmid (71. Foul).
Velm: Daniel Koller; Martin Koller, Kocbay, Munterl (15. Riedl), Hajek (70. Hauswirth), Kocas, Spanel, Zöhrer, Ebinger (80. Buta), Gleich, Fickert.
Wolfsthal: Mydla; Lauro, Smutek (HZ. Danyukov), Schmid, Hoffmann, Satzl, Almstädter, Filipovic, Vogl, Gfrerer, Djoja.
200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ramazan Altindas.