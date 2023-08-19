Wolfsthal - Breitenfurt 0:1 (0:0)
19.08.2023 18:00
Statistik:
Wolfsthal - Breitenfurt 0:1 (0:0).
Torfolge: 0:1 (73.) Ljubinkovic.
Gelbe Karten: Yildirim (61. Foul), Dvoran (55. Foul), Vogl (90. Foul), Almstädter (30. Unsportlichkeit); Ljubinkovic (60. Unsportlichkeit), Rumetshofer (87. Foul).
Wolfsthal: Mydla; Satzl, Vogl, Lauro, Hoffmann, Yildirim, Schmid, Almstädter, Phillip Filipovic (65. Smutek), Djoja, Dvoran.
Breitenfurt: Handzic; Zellmann (63. Valentin Rumetshofer), Rajner Filipovic, Habersam (83. Beer), Florian Rumetshofer, Magdelinic, Melcher, Hallatschek (HZ. Michael Germ), Exel (HZ. Ljubinkovic), Reisinger (74. Jakob Rumetshofer), Florian Germ.
90 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Bagrat Gogadze.