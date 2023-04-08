Sollenau - Wiesmath 1:1 (0:0)

08.04.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Torfolge: 1:0 (54.) Sahinarslan, 1:1 (88.) Handler

Karten: Winkler (90+3., Rote Karte sonst.), Saric (90+1., Gelbe Karte Foul), Cojocaru (34., Gelbe Karte Foul), Boutarbouch (9., Gelbe Karte Foul)Hafenscher (41., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Handler (31., Gelbe Karte Foul), Schwarz (77., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Tasic (61., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Sollenau: Traxler (76. Atan), Karasek, Cojocaru, Bajramovic, Boutarbouch, Severiano Alves, Gigerl, Mercan (84. Wöckl), Sahinarslan (84. Alexandra), Saric, Köcher-Schulz

Wiesmath: Tanyeros, Sanz, Eszlatyi, Reisner (84. Eidler), Reisner (84. Eidler), Tasic, Handler (90+3. Beiglböck), Schwarz, Handler (90+3. Beiglböck), Schwarz, Hafenscher (62. Senft)

150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ahmet Akcay

