Sollenau - Wiesmath 1:1 (0:0)
08.04.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (54.) Sahinarslan, 1:1 (88.) Handler
Karten: Winkler (90+3., Rote Karte sonst.), Saric (90+1., Gelbe Karte Foul), Cojocaru (34., Gelbe Karte Foul), Boutarbouch (9., Gelbe Karte Foul)Hafenscher (41., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Handler (31., Gelbe Karte Foul), Schwarz (77., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Tasic (61., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Sollenau: Traxler (76. Atan), Karasek, Cojocaru, Bajramovic, Boutarbouch, Severiano Alves, Gigerl, Mercan (84. Wöckl), Sahinarslan (84. Alexandra), Saric, Köcher-Schulz
Wiesmath: Tanyeros, Sanz, Eszlatyi, Reisner (84. Eidler), Reisner (84. Eidler), Tasic, Handler (90+3. Beiglböck), Schwarz, Handler (90+3. Beiglböck), Schwarz, Hafenscher (62. Senft)
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ahmet Akcay