Zillingdorf - Trumau 0:2 (0:1)

Erstellt am 03. September 2023 | 18:30
03.09.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Zillingdorf - Trumau 0:2 (0:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (41.) Kolesik, 0:2 (85.) Mrkonjic.

Gelbe Karten: Aydin (40. Foul), Suchanek (34. Foul), Mosonyi (50. Foul), Dumitran (63. Foul), Heger (82. Foul); Saller (63. Unsportlichkeit), Kolesik (43. Foul), Mrkonjic (75. Unsportlichkeit), Greider (90+4. Foul).

Zillingdorf: Ostrusska; Mosonyi (76. Siklosi), Lechner, Raphael Ruffini, Aydin, Bauer (61. Heger), Cengiz (89. Joza), Stefan Ruffini (61. Fröhlich), Suchanek (89. Graf), Dumitran, Barwitzius.

Trumau: Trnka; Saller, Horvath, Mrkonjic, Tannert, Greider, Kolesik (86. Weysi), Seidl (65. Leskiewicz), Berghofer, Koller (86. Rathmanner), Resch (75. Lewandowski).

290 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Thomas Bauer.

