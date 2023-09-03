Zillingdorf - Trumau 0:2 (0:1)
03.09.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Zillingdorf - Trumau 0:2 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (41.) Kolesik, 0:2 (85.) Mrkonjic.
Gelbe Karten: Aydin (40. Foul), Suchanek (34. Foul), Mosonyi (50. Foul), Dumitran (63. Foul), Heger (82. Foul); Saller (63. Unsportlichkeit), Kolesik (43. Foul), Mrkonjic (75. Unsportlichkeit), Greider (90+4. Foul).
Zillingdorf: Ostrusska; Mosonyi (76. Siklosi), Lechner, Raphael Ruffini, Aydin, Bauer (61. Heger), Cengiz (89. Joza), Stefan Ruffini (61. Fröhlich), Suchanek (89. Graf), Dumitran, Barwitzius.
Trumau: Trnka; Saller, Horvath, Mrkonjic, Tannert, Greider, Kolesik (86. Weysi), Seidl (65. Leskiewicz), Berghofer, Koller (86. Rathmanner), Resch (75. Lewandowski).
290 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Thomas Bauer.