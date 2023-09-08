Zöbern - Sollenau 3:1 (1:1)

Erstellt am 08. September 2023
Lesezeit: 2 Min
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

08.09.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Zöbern - Sollenau 3:1 (1:1).

Torfolge: 1:0 (42.) Gorelka, 1:1 (44.) Schenk, 2:1 (53.) Gorelka, 3:1 (90+1.) Spanring.

Gelbe Karten: ; Saric (85. Unsportlichkeit).

Zöbern: Schlögl; Petz (89. Christopher Spanring), Alex Tauchner (73. Holzgethan), Brunner, Dominik Spanring, Luef, Gorelka (90+2. Kronaus), Ulrich, Gruber, Stampfl, Nagl.

Sollenau: Gigerl; Schenk, Toth, Lopez Rubio (67. Wöckl), Traxler, Karasek, Köcher-Schulz, Severiano Alves, Saric, Bjelovuk, Bajramovic.

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Marco Klestil.

