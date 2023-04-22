USV Brand-Nagelberg - Hartl Haus USC 0:0 (0:0)

Erstellt am 22. April 2023 | 19:00
22.04.2023  17:00

Statistik:

USV Brand-Nagelberg - Hartl Haus USC 0:0 (0:0)

Torfolge: 

Karten: Hofbauer (79., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kamhuber (66., Gelbe Karte Kritik)Kocourek (90+2., Gelbe Karte Foul), Barman (51., Gelbe Karte Foul)

USV Brand-Nagelberg: Fritz, Narangerel (90+2. Stückler), Hofbauer (86. Schachtner), Hofmann Kevin, Schindl Marcel, Stubenvoll (68. Haimböck), Kamhuber, Hofmann Georg, Sulek, Brückl, Redl

Hartl Haus USC: Holzinger Marco, Terzi, Homolka (HZ. Holzinger), Herzan, Önsoy, Ersoy, Scheibelberger (77. Böltner), Kerschbaum, Barman, Kocourek, Vavrina

129 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Leopold Deimel

