USV Brand-Nagelberg - Hartl Haus USC 0:0 (0:0)
22.04.2023 17:00
Statistik:
Torfolge:
Karten: Hofbauer (79., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kamhuber (66., Gelbe Karte Kritik)Kocourek (90+2., Gelbe Karte Foul), Barman (51., Gelbe Karte Foul)
USV Brand-Nagelberg: Fritz, Narangerel (90+2. Stückler), Hofbauer (86. Schachtner), Hofmann Kevin, Schindl Marcel, Stubenvoll (68. Haimböck), Kamhuber, Hofmann Georg, Sulek, Brückl, Redl
Hartl Haus USC: Holzinger Marco, Terzi, Homolka (HZ. Holzinger), Herzan, Önsoy, Ersoy, Scheibelberger (77. Böltner), Kerschbaum, Barman, Kocourek, Vavrina
129 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Leopold Deimel