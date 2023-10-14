USV Brand-Nagelberg - Nondorf 5:5 (1:4)
14.10.2023 15:30
Statistik:
USV Brand-Nagelberg - Nondorf 5:5 (1:4).
Torfolge: 1:0 (16.) Marhoun, 1:1 (20.) Lebinger, 1:2 (22.) Alexander Bruckner, 1:3 (41.) Alexander Bruckner, 1:4 (45.) Říha, 2:4 (68.) Preucil, 2:5 (71.) Alexander Bruckner, 3:5 (75.) Marcel Schindl, 4:5 (88.) Preucil, 5:5 (90+2.) Marcel Schindl.
Gelbe Karten: Haimböck (82. Foul), Lavicka (67. Foul); Wallner (36. Foul), Haider (82. Unsportlichkeit).
Gelb-Rote Karten: Haimböck (83. Unsportlichkeit); .
USV Brand-Nagelberg: Uitz; Redl, Dangl, Sulek, Haimböck, Stubenvoll, Hofmann (34. Kamhuber), Preucil, Lavicka, Marhoun, Marcel Schindl.
Nondorf: Grawatsch; Lebinger (87. Zimmel), Forstner, Michael Bruckner, Rammel, Wallner, Jansa, Weissensteiner, Fuss, Říha, Alexander Bruckner.
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Leopold Deimel.