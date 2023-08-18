Vollbild
FB
1/63
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Foto: Claus Stumpfer
Anzeige
Ergebnis
Hafnerbach - Alpenvorland USG 5:3 (4:2)
.
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.
18.08.2023 19:30
Statistik: Hafnerbach - Alpenvorland USG 5:3 (4:2). Torfolge: 1:0 (10.) Jorik, 2:0 (12.) Neacsu, 2:1 (18.) Kalkus, 3:1 (31.) Guba, 4:1 (38.) Guba, 4:2 (45+2.) Schnetzinger, 5:2 (54.) Jorik, 5:3 (83.) Duda. Gelbe Karten: Jorik (90. Unsportlichkeit); Gschwandtner (2. Unsportlichkeit), Schnetzinger (80. Kritik), Lasselsberger (80. Kritik), Schrittwieser (21. Foul), Glaninger (80. Kritik). Hafnerbach: Speiser; Schwab, Jorik, Tirer, Fechter (82. Dorner), Chupac, Neacsu (70. Ieremici), Matthias Pusker (70. Grill), Alexander Pusker, Guba, Kayan. Alpenvorland USG: Patsch; Kerschner, Schrittwieser, Raducanu (66. Lindner), Kalkus, Schnetzinger, Duda, Slabjar, Brandhofer, Riegler (HZ. Pfeiffer), Gschwandtner (HZ. Forafellner).
250 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Stefan Pleininger.