Markersdorf - Hofstetten 2:2 (0:1)

Erstellt am 07. April 2023 | 21:30
2 Min
Markersdorf - Hofstetten 2:2
Thomas Decker (r.) und die Hofstettner sahen bereits wie die sicheren Sieger aus, doch im Finish holte Nemanja Milinkovic mit seinen Markersdorfern daheim doch noch einen Punkt.
Foto: Claus Stumpfer, Claus Stumpfer
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.
07.04.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Torfolge: 0:1 (8.) Fuchs, 0:2 (69.) Grossmann, 1:2 (73.) Leimhofer, 2:2 (80.) Grilz

Karten: Milinkovic (51., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Katzengruber (88., Gelbe Karte Foul)Pichlmaier (87., Gelbe Karte Foul), Fuchs (90+2., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Markersdorf: Fraunbaum (63. Reiß), Huber, Kladivko (85. Katzengruber), Luger, Leimhofer, Tasselmajer, Haidinger (HZ. Jeftic), Lind, Milinkovic (63. Wipfler), Grilz, Leimhofer

Hofstetten: Sauprigl, Grossmann, Krcmarik, Gruber, Obermaier (76. Gonda), Jung (89. Klauser), Burger, Stachelberger, Decker, Fuchs, Putzenlechner (76. Pichlmaier)

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Markus Javornik

