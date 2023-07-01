Achtungserfolg von Kilb bei 70-Jahr-Feier

Foto: J. Wickenschnabel
Vor über 2.000 Zuschauern schlug sich Landesligist Kilb gegen Rekordmeister Rapid Wien beachtlich. Am Ende gab es beim Kilber Jubiläum eine 1:4-Niederlage. Die NÖN war mit dabei.

