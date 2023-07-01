Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Achtungserfolg von Kilb bei 70-Jahr-Feier.
Vor über 2.000 Zuschauern schlug sich Landesligist Kilb gegen Rekordmeister Rapid Wien beachtlich. Am Ende gab es beim Kilber Jubiläum eine 1:4-Niederlage. Die NÖN war mit dabei.
